Sudan's military rulers have invited protest leaders for a new round of talks on transferring power to a civilian administration, the protest movement said on Saturday.

The call came as thousands of demonstrators remain camped outside army headquarters in central Khartoum, vowing to force the generals to cede power just as they forced veteran president Omar al Bashir from office exactly a month ago.

Talks on the protesters' key demand for a civilian-led body to oversee a four-year transition have been deadlocked for days, with the military insisting on holding a majority in any new ruling body.

"We received a call from the military council to resume negotiations," the Alliance for Freedom and Change said in a statement.

Protesters want talks quickly