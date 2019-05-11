Yemen's Houthi rebels say they have begun a long-delayed withdrawal of their forces from the key port city of Hudaida, following a UN-brokered ceasefire.

Mohammed Ali al Houthi, the head of the rebels' Supreme Revolutionary Committee, says the pullout from Hudaida, as well as Salif and Ras Issa ports started on Saturday at 0700 GMT.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV channel said UN observers are monitoring the forces' withdrawal.

The head of the UN operation monitoring the cease-fire, Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard, said on Friday that the Houthi's withdrawal from the three ports marked the first practical step toward realising the ceasefire agreed on in December in Sweden.

He added that the Houthis must commit to fully following through on the redeployment, which is expected to take place over three days.

The rebels also called on the UN on Saturday to press the Saudi-led coalition to implement the Hudaida agreement and take "similar steps."

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Government scepticism over pullout