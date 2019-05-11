At least 12 civilians were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday in the latest regime bombings in Syria, as aid groups suspended activities in parts of violence-plagued northwest.

The attack comes just a day after Turkey called on Russia to stop a wave of bombings.

Regime and Russian forces have been targeting rebel-held rural areas of Idlib and Hama for two weeks.

In the past 24 hours, rebels launched a counter-offensive in Hama to recapture areas they lost on Thursday.

TRT World'sObaida Hitto reports.

Violation of de-escalation deal

Eight months ago, Ankara and Moscow agreed to make Idlib a de-escalation zone, but more than 100 civilians have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced in the past two weeks.

Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad has sworn to take back every inch of Syria and the enclave including Idlib is the last big bastion of the rebellion that flared against him 2011.

Syrian activist Lina Shami says Bashar al Assad's regime has no intention of sticking to the ceasefire agreement in Idlib.

On Friday, Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the regime should end attacks and its forces must return to borders determined by Astana Agreement.

"We expect the Russian Federation to take effective and decisive measures to prevent these violations and attacks in the following period. Assad regime attempts to widen its control area in south of Idlib against the Astana agreement."

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

Last September, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Syria's northern Idlib province into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.