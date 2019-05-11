The father of American college student Otto Warmbier who died soon after being sent home from North Korea in a vegetative state said Friday that Kim Jong-un should be called "criminal Kim" — not "chairman Kim" which "makes me sick."

Fred Warmbier told a UN symposium promoting international cooperation on abductions that calling the North Korean leader "chairman" gives him status on the world stage, and "if we're afraid to tell the truth of who we're dealing with we don't stand a chance of making a difference."

"He's a criminal and he's a murderer," Warmbier said.

"Every member of Kim's regime is a thug."

Warmbier said the Dutch government in February seized 90,000 bottles of vodka heading to Pyongyang — a violation of UN sanctions — at the same time "he is systematically starving the people of North Korea."

Warmbier urged the world's nations not "to coddle" Kim but "to stand up to North Korea." "It doesn't mean we can't engage them," Warmbier stressed. "It doesn't mean there can't be dialogue. But when we treat them for who they are then we'll be able to make a difference here. But until we do that, this is going to be a continued repeat."

Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labour in early 2016 for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster. His parents say he was tortured and he died days after being returned in a vegetative state in June 2017.

During the meeting, relatives of abductees from Japan, Thailand and the US whose loved ones are believed to be held in North Korea pleaded for their return.