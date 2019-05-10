When the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran deal in November 2017, he was essentially giving in to the detractors of the July 2015 agreement.

With the current focus on Iran’s possible defiance of the deal’s uranium enrichment limits, it is worth examining the dominant myths articulated by political elites and media commentators, in both the US and Middle East, who were skeptical or critical of the agreement.

The first myth was that the US, by agreeing to the deal in 2015, would lift sanctions that in turn would allow Iran to destabilise the Middle East. The second was that the US had abandoned its regional allies for Iran. The third was that allowing Iran’s nuclear program to remain intact would set off a nuclear arms race in the region.

These three myths were fear-based predictions, essentially forecasting scenarios that never materialised from 2015 to 2019, an indication that the deal, even without the US as of 2017, had worked.

The Trump administration chose to force Iran’s hand with renewed sanctions, deeming the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation, and its recent deployment of an aircraft carrier group in response to an undefined threat from Iran to American forces.

The myths about destabilising the region are more likely to come to fruition now, not as a result of the deal which was effective, but because of the Trump administration’s provocations.

Myth No. 1: Lifting sanctions allows Iran to destabilise the region

An example of the first myth was articulated in 2015 by the Congressional Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Republican, John Boehner who said: “It would be naive to suggest the Iranian regime will not continue to use its nuclear program, and any economic relief, to further destabilize the region.”

After signing the deal in 2015, Iran did not engage in any activity that further destabilised an already unstable region.

In fact, the US and Iran had worked as de-facto partners with mutual interests in combatting Daesh, which was defeated as a result of American, Iranian, and Iraqi coordination.

Destabilisation in countries like Yemen and Syria took place due to poor choices made by their political elites in 2011 in the face of protests, not by Iranian intervention.

Lifting the sanctions had little effect on Iran’s role in the Syria conflict. The turning point in the Syrian civil war was when Russia intervened in the fall of 2015, which occurred just a few months after the deal was signed.

Yemen had its own problems long before the Iranian-Houthi relationship. Those problems were only exacerbated by the Saudi air campaign that began in spring 2015, prior to the deal being signed. Despite past Iranian support for Yemen’s Houthis, they did not make any military gains after the deal was signed in 2015.

Myth No. 2: The US abandoned regional allies for Iran