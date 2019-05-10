WORLD
French forces free four hostages in Burkina Faso raid
Two soldiers were killed in an overnight raid in northern Burkina Faso to free two French, an American and a South Korean hostage, French presidency says.
France has thousands of regular troops and special forces as part of its Barkhane force stationed in the poverty-wracked and violence-hit Sahel region of northwest Africa. / Reuters Archive
May 10, 2019

French special forces have freed two French hostages, an American and a South Korean in northern Burkina Faso in an overnight military raid in which two soldiers were killed, the French presidency said on Friday.

The operation was ordered to free the French hostages, identified as Patrick Picque and Laurent Lassimouillas, who disappeared while on holiday in the remote Pendjari National Park in Benin on May 1.

The identity of the American and South Korean hostages was not immediately known, but they were both said to be women.

The location of the raid confirmed that the French tourists had been kidnapped in Benin and taken over the border into Burkina Faso, where militant groups have stepped up attacks in recent months.

Two soldiers die

President [Emmanuel Macron] "wants to congratulate the French armed forces for the liberation of the hostages, and includes everyone who worked alongside them," a statement from the presidency said. 

"He bows with emotion and solemnity before the sacrifice of our two soldiers who gave their lives to save those of our citizens," the statement added.

In a separate statement, Defence Minister Florence Parly thanked authorities in Benin and Burkina Faso, as well as the United States for its "precious support" in the operation.

France has thousands of regular troops and special forces as part of its Barkhane force stationed in the poverty-wracked and violence-hit Sahel region of northwest Africa.

SOURCE:AFP
