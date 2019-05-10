WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pro-government militia in Nigeria frees nearly 900 child soldiers
Militia fighting Boko Haram militants release 894 children, including 106 girls, as part of 2017 deal against recruiting child combatants, UN officials say.
Young men, who were released from the ranks of a militia group fighting against Boko Haram, are pictured during a handover ceremony in the city of Maiduguri, Nigeria, October 12, 2018. / Reuters Archive
May 10, 2019

Nearly 900 children held by a pro-government militia force fighting Boko Haram militants in northeastern Nigeria were freed on Friday, the UN said.

The 894 children, including 106 girls, had been in the ranks of the government-backed Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), a local militia which supports regular soldiers battling the militants.

At a ceremony in the northeastern town of Maiduguri, they were released as part of the CJTF's "commitment to end and prevent the recruitment and use of children," the UN children's agency (UNICEF) said.

"Children of north-east Nigeria have borne the brunt of this conflict," said UNICEF chief in Nigeria Mohamed Fall.

"They have been used by armed groups in combatant and non-combatant roles and witnessed death, killing and violence."

The CJTF is a militia formed in 2013 to protect communities from attack, but it has also recruited hundreds of children.

Child soldiers

In 2017, the militia signed a promise to stop recruiting child soldiers and release the ones they hold.

Recommended

The children freed on Friday bring the total released since then to 1,727 children, UNICEF said.

It was not clear how many children remain in its ranks, but the UN welcomed the news on Friday.

"Any commitment for children that is matched with action is a step in the right direction for the protection of children's rights, and must be recognised and encouraged," Fall said.

Reintegration programme

The freed children will be enrolled into a reintegration programme with education and training to help them return to civilian life.

Boko Haram's decade-long uprising in Nigeria's northeast has spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

The militants have also recruited thousands of children to fight in their ranks.

"We will continue until there is no child left in the ranks of all armed groups in Nigeria," Fall said, noting that children "have been abducted, maimed, raped and killed."

SOURCE:AFP
