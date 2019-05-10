The Iran nuclear deal is on the brink after Tehran announced it was partially withdrawing from the landmark agreement.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country would not abide by clauses on heavy water and low enriched uranium stocks, warning that Tehran would now abide by a “new logic”.

Rouhani, a driving force behind the agreement, said that Iran was not planning to destroy the deal, but instead “rescue it”.

Formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the deal was agreed to in 2015 by the US under the Obama administration, the EU, Iran, China, and several European powers.

It required that Iran reduce its stocks of components and materials needed to build a nuclear weapon in exchange for limited sanctions relief.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump, a critic of Obama, pulled out of the deal, arguing it did not restrain Iran enough. That was despite there being no evidence that Iran was not holding to its side of the bargain.

EU opposition to US sanctions

The move was opposed by the EU, as well as China, and other world powers, but the EU’s objections were dismissed by the US.

Rouhani has given the EU a 60-day ultimatum to ensure his country’s interests under the deal are protected, or else Tehran will resume high level enrichment.

The EU has responded by saying it “regrets” the reimposition of US sanctions but rejected any ultimatum imposed on it by the Iranians.

“We strongly urge Iran to continue to implement its commitments under the JCPOA in full as it has done until now and to refrain from any escalatory steps,” it said in a statement.

The EU has been trying to implement payment structures that mitigate the impact of the US sanctions but these will not fully come into effect until the summer, and there has already been a decline in trade volumes in the billions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But Iranian patience as the Europeans struggle for workarounds is wearing thin. Its oil exports halved between April and September 2018, from 2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 800,000.