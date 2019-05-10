Turkey called on Russia Thursday to halt air strikes in Syria’s Idlib province.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu asked his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to stop the bombardments, which have killed more than 100 civilians in the past two weeks, the sources told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Following the request, Lavrov said the air strikes had ended this morning, the sources added.

Last September, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.

Civilian casualties

At least 108 civilians have been killed in Idlib since April 26 amid intensified air strikes by the Syrian regime and its military allies, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights.