TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey asks Russia to halt air strikes in Syria’s Idlib
Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu has asked his Russian counterpart, Lavrov, to stop the bombardments in Idlib province, according to sources speaking on condition of anonymity.
Turkey asks Russia to halt air strikes in Syria’s Idlib
Smoke billows above building during reported shelling by regime and allied forces, in the town of Hbeit in the southern countryside of the rebel-held Idlib province on May 3,2019. / AFP
May 10, 2019

Turkey called on Russia Thursday to halt air strikes in Syria’s Idlib province.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu asked his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to stop the bombardments, which have killed more than 100 civilians in the past two weeks, the sources told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Following the request, Lavrov said the air strikes had ended this morning, the sources added.

Last September, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.

Civilian casualties

At least 108 civilians have been killed in Idlib since April 26 amid intensified air strikes by the Syrian regime and its military allies, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

Recommended

The regime and its allies have conducted over 200 air strikes and artillery bombardments in Idlib over the past two weeks.

It's the worst escalation in violence since a Turkish-Russian de-escalation agreement was announced eight months ago.

The violence of the past week threatens to completely unravel a crumbling cease-fire agreement reached between Turkey and Russia at the Black Sea resort of Sochi in September last year, which averted a potentially devastating assault by the Syrian regime to retake the province.

The UN said the attacks include the heaviest use of barrel bombs in 15 months, calling for an urgent de-escalation. 

Since the end of last month, Russian and regime air strikes have targeted rebel-held areas in Idlib and Hama provinces. The regime forces have also captured six towns in the region from rebels.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda