Three recent events this month have left some observers considering the possibility of the Saudi-led campaign against Qatar beginning to crack. Yet only a handful of Gulf experts have been optimistic and for only a handful of reasons.

First, on May 6, Bahraini Prime Minister Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa made a telephone call to Qatar’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to mark the first day of Ramadan. The rare conversation was the first between the two since the Gulf crisis broke out in the middle of 2017.

Although the Bahraini government was quick to emphasise that this call did not signal any change in Manama’s stance toward Qatar, several analysts read the conversation as a possible indicator of Bahrain’s interest in warming up to Doha.

Second, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia sent their delegations to senior officials’ meetings at the Asia Cooperation Dialogue, held in Doha on May 1.

This event, which Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, inaugurated with a speech that called for resolving disputes peacefully and respecting international legitimacy, marked the first time that either Bahrain or Saudi Arabia attended meetings in Qatar since the blockade began.

Third, on the same day as the Bahraini foreign minister’s call to the emir of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) released a Qatari naval vessel and its crew (made up of two Qataris, one Indian and one Palestinian), which was detained on April 30 after entering Emirati territorial waters.

After the release, Qatar's foreign ministry put out a statement saying that Doha had “worked … through all available diplomatic channels and with mediation by friendly states to secure the safe return of the vessel and crew”.

And yet, despite these three events, it is still difficult to imagine this dispute being resolved soon. Qatar and the blockading states — Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, known as the Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) — have both laid down lines, issued demands and framed narratives since May and June 2017 in ways that make any grand compromise difficult to imagine.

Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi's conditions from the beginning of the Qatar crisis created a zero-sum dispute.

At the same time, Qatar has basically proven itself capable of weathering this blockade and thriving even if the siege becomes a permanent reality.

Within the GCC, both Kuwait and Oman have helped Qatar survive throughout the blockade and internationally a host of countries — namely China, Iran, and Turkey — have also played pivotal roles in Doha’s ability to stand strong despite the embargo.

Moreover, being independent of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi’s orbit of influence has now become a source of national pride for Qataris, underscoring how this rift has served to shape modern-day Qatari identity.