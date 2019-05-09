WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil slammed for anti-refugee tweet
Minister appeared to compare refugees to the corrupt and suggested they do not belong in Lebanon, a country home to one of the world’s largest Syrian refugee populations.
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil slammed for anti-refugee tweet
Lebanese foreign minister Gebran Bassil / AP
May 9, 2019

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil is receiving criticism after a tweet that seemingly targeted the country’s refugee population.

In the tweet posted on Wednesday evening, Bassil said: “We will not be replaced in this land which bore prophets and saints; Not a refugee, nor a displaced (person), nor a corrupt (person).”

Lebanon is home to a Syrian refugee population of 1.5 million people, who make up a quarter of the country’s population of six million people.

The state is also home to a separate Palestinian refugee community of around 500,000 people, who have lived there since they or their ancestors were expelled by Zionist militias during the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

Bassil’s tweet provoked an angry reaction on social media. In the reply section under his tweet, a man named Naji Said said: “The corrupt choose to be corrupt, the displaced and refugees don’t choose to be so, there’s a difference”.

Others took a harsher tone against the senior member of the Lebanese government.

Hayam Dawood wrote: “Those who want to learn about racism and arrogance follow you, where is the tolerance and humanity?”

Opposition to refugees

Recommended

Bassil is the son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, and the leader of the Lebanese Free Patriotic Movement, the largest political party in Lebanon’s parliament.

The minister is fiercely opposed to the movement of Syrians into Lebanon and has previously called on refugees to return home. In January, he asked for international help to send refugees back to Syria.

According to activists, refugees in Lebanon are subject to widespread exploitation and discrimination, which is often sustained by Lebanese political parties, the state, and even civil society organisations.

Lebanon has become the choice destination for Syrian refugees due to its proximity and the ease of entering the country for Syrian nationals.

The two states have had close ties for much of their history and many Syrians worked in Lebanon before the Syrian Civil War began in 2011.

The number of arrivals has placed an upward pressure on prices and strained public services, but a majority of Syrians fear government repression or continued conflict should they decide to return home.

According to Pew, Lebanon has the second largest Syrian refugee population in the world, just after Turkey with 3.4 million people, and before Jordan with 660,000 people.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon