Some drivers for ride-hailing giant Uber turned off their apps on Wednesday to protest what they say are declining wages at a time when the company is pulling in billions of dollars from investors.

Demonstrations took place in London, outside the company's HQ, as well as 10 US cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

But they did not seem to cause much disruption and many riders were still able to hail a car with ease.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from San Francisco.

