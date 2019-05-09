WORLD
Uber drivers hold strikes in London, US
Uber drivers held a series of strikes in London and major US cities protesting low income and the sums that investors are likely to make in Friday's blockbuster stock market debut.
Protestors march through the financial district, demanding fair wages and more transparency during a strike against Uber in San Francisco, California, US, May 8, 2019. / Reuters
Some drivers for ride-hailing giant Uber turned off their apps on Wednesday to protest what they say are declining wages at a time when the company is pulling in billions of dollars from investors.

Demonstrations took place in London, outside the company's HQ, as well as 10 US cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

But they did not seem to cause much disruption and many riders were still able to hail a car with ease.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from San Francisco.

The IPO

The protests arrive just ahead of Uber's initial public stock offering on Friday.

Uber hopes to raise $9 billion, putting the company's valuation in excess of $91 billion.

In the UK, the Independent Workers Union said some Uber drivers were observing a nine-hour boycott.

The union demanded, among other things, increased fares per mile and a decrease in commissions paid to Uber.

Uber, in a statement, said it is constantly working to improve the working environment for drivers.

