Arab inhabitants of Syria's Deir Ezzor began a third week of protests against YPG, the largest wave of unrest to sweep the oil-rich region since the US-backed group took control of the territory from Daesh nearly 18 months ago, residents, witnesses and tribal figures said.

The protests which erupted weeks ago in several towns and villages from Busayrah to Shuhail have now spread to remaining areas where most of the oilfields are located in the SDF-controlled part of Deir Ezzor, east of the Euphrates.

The US-backed PYD/YPG-dominate the SDF militia which helped wrest Daesh terror group’s last territory in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Arab residents under YPG rule have been complaining of lack of basic services and discrimination against them in local administrations run by Kurdish officials in recent months.

'Repressive rule'

The forcible conscription of youths into the SDF as well as the fate of thousands imprisoned in their jails have been major bones of contention, according to residents and tribal figures.

"Their repressive rule has turned many against them," said Abdul Latif al Okaidat, a tribal leader.

The protests took a violent turn when angry mobs took to the streets and disrupted the routes of convoys of trucks loaded with oil from nearby fields that cross into regime-held areas.

In some villages, SDF forces fired at angry protesters.

"No to the theft of our oil!" chanted demonstrators in the town of Greinej, part of the Arab-Sunni tribal heartland seized over a year ago from Daesh.

The YPG has long sold crude oil to the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad, with whom it maintains close economic ties and exports wheat and other commodities through several crossings between their territory.