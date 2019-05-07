TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey installs multimillion-dollar coastal surveillance system
The Coastal Radar Surveillance System is meant to detect and prevent illegal immigration, smuggling and unauthorised fisheries in mostly western Turkish waters.
Turkey installs multimillion-dollar coastal surveillance system
The new radar system is unmanned and will be one of more than 30 along the western coastline that will transmit information back to officials in Ankara. / TRTWorld
May 7, 2019

Turkey has installed a new radar station high above the Aegean Sea in the country's west.

It's unmanned and will be one of more than 30 along the coastline that will transmit information back to officials.

The headquarter of the network is in the capital city of Ankara.

"Our aim is to maintain the maritime homeland security of Turkey," Turkish naval commander Ismail Ilgar says. 

Recommended

"This means to detect and prevent illegal activity in Turkish seas, such as illegal immigration, smuggling, and illegal fisheries." 

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more from Datca, Turkey. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda