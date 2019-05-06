Russian authorities said late on Sunday that at least 41 people died when a Sukhoi Superjet 100 crash-landed at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

"There were 78 people on board, including crew members," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on its website.

"According to updated information, 37 out of them survived."

Earlier on Sunday, the investigators said 13 people had been killed in the plane crash.

Television footage showed the Sukhoi Superjet 100 making an emergency landing with much of the rear part of the plane engulfed in flames.

Investigators have started trying to piece together why the Aeroflot jet, which had been flying from Moscow to the northern Russian city of Murmansk on Sunday, was forced to make an emergency landing and why that landing went so badly wrong.

Various versions are being looked into, including technical failure, human error, and bad weather conditions.

Asked by reporters at a news conference if the Sukhoi planes should now be grounded pending the outcome of the investigation, Yevgeny Ditrikh, Russia’s transport minister, said:

“There are no grounds for that.”

TRT World'sJulia Chapman has more details.