TÜRKİYE
Turkey's election body rules for Istanbul election rerun
Rerun election to be held on June 23, says Supreme Election Council.
The election results of March 31, 2019 were challenged by the Justice and Development Party. An election worker is seen in this file photo on March 31, 2019. / AA
May 6, 2019

Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Monday announced that a do-over election in Istanbul will be held on June 23.

The council members accepted the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's objection to the local election results in Istanbul with seven votes in favour and four against.

According to the YSK, the decision was taken as some presiding officers and polling staffs, who are supposed to be civil servants as per Turkish law, served during the elections.

The mayoral certificate of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP)'s Ekrem Imamoglu has also been cancelled by the council.

TRT World'sYusuf Erim explains why the country's top election body decided to hold a rerun.

"With this decision, our demand for re-election has been vindicated," said Recep Ozel, AK Party's YSK representative.

Later in the evening, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair his party’s Central Executive Board’s (MYK) extraordinary meeting at the party’s headquarters.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will hold extraordinary assembly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. 

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide on March 31 in local elections to choose mayors, city council members, and other officials for the next five years.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says YSK’s decision should be seen as an effort to accurately reflect the national will.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
