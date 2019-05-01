The Muslim Brotherhood may soon be designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States thanks to the prodding of Egyptian autocrat Abdel Fatah el Sisi, who recently visited the White House.

US President Donald Trump cannot just snap his fingers and erase political Islam, even if Sisi convinced him he could.

The New York Times report on Tuesday describing the potential move also notes the frustration of administration officials who are already trying to scale back the designation, perhaps only to Egyptian members of the Brotherhood.

US foreign policy supports democracy around the world, according to the State Department’s website. But if that is the case, the US president should stop taking advice from Sisi, who recently secured a mandate for power for the next decade. His regime has also executed political prisoners.

In Sisi’s Egypt, politics itself is outlawed, and any politics pose a threat to Sisi’s rule as president, which is set to last to at least 2034.

Indeed, taking his advice runs counter to the text of various US federal government websites. And a terrorist organisation designation for the Brotherhood will go a long way to outlawing politics itself across the region.

Outlawing politics does not make anyone safer, nor does it achieve US foreign policy goals of promoting democracy or even the “stability” that realpolitik demands. Instead, all it does it give Trump’s brain a brief burst of dopamine after receiving praise from the guy who runs Egypt as his fiefdom.

The Brotherhood’s ideas are not going anywhere, and Trump is merely stumbling into a forever war by proxy against the expression of Islam in politics.

Christianity expresses itself in politics in the US all the time. Sometimes the influence is helpful to human wellbeing, and sometimes it isn’t. But achieving a separation, or at least a healthy distance, between state and religion cannot happen at the point of a gun, but rather by the inclusion of religion in the democratic process of negotiation between different ideologies.

Islamist politicians might bridle at electoral losses or setbacks, but that does not make them autocrats, just politicians. But Sisi wants politics outlawed in his own country. Getting the US to call the Brotherhood a terrorist organisation is good for Sisi, but not the US.