Turkey will develop and grow within the bounds of the free market system, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

He said he was determined to lower interest rates to targeted levels.

Speaking to the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said the country will take all its steps under the framework of the principles of the free market system.

"Whoever creates obstacles to foreign or domestic investors has to answer to me," Erdogan said.

"Together, we will win this battle against those trying to trap Turkey in the exchange rate, interest rate and inflation plot," he said in a speech to business people in Ankara. "We are certainly determined to lower exchange rates, interest rates and inflation to targeted levels," he added.

The central bank governor said on Tuesday interest rate hikes remained an option if inflation unexpectedly jumps and defended the bank's reserves policy against concerns that have grown as the lira tumbled in recent weeks.

At its policy-setting meeting last week, the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 24 percent. Annual inflation is currently near 20 percent.