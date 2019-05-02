WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange told a London court on Thursday his work had protected "many people" and refused to agree to be extradited to the United States to face trial for one of the largest compromises of classified information in history.

The United States has requested the extradition of Assange, who was dragged from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on April 11, and has charged him with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, which carries a maximum penalty of five years.

Asked at a preliminary hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court whether he agreed to be extradited to the United States, Assange, appearing via a video link from a British prison, said, "I do not wish to surrender for extradition. I'm a journalist winning many, many awards and protecting many people."

Assed Baig reports.

Assange made international headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified US military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reutersnews staff.

To some, Assange is a hero for exposing what supporters cast as abuse of power by modern states and for championing free speech. To others, he is a dangerous rebel who has undermined US security.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a British court for skipping bail after fleeing to Ecuador's Embassy in London, where he remained for seven years until police dragged him out last month.

Assange's lawyer Jennifer Robinson said that she will wait to receive a full extradition request from the US before making any further legal decisions.

"Once we get that we'll be able to consider, more the substance of the case and what to do next," Robinson said.