Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed a Palestinian, the blockaded Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Saturday, as a fragile ceasefire again faltered.

Imad Mohammed Nesir, 22, was killed in an attack on northern Gaza, the ministry said, adding that four others were wounded.

Israeli army said that around 90 rockets were launched from Gaza to Israel and most were intercepted by its Iron Dome defence system. It said air raids were in response to attacks from Gaza early Saturday.

Gaza-based journalist Hind Khoudary however said the rockets from Gaza were in reaction to previous Israeli raid and the killing of four people during Gaza protests on Friday.

A Gaza's security source said that a series of Israeli strikes hit at least three separate areas of theGaza and that three "resistance fighters" were wounded.

No casualties had been reported on the Israeli side.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was planning to hold consultations with security chiefs, a spokesman said.