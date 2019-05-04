WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli air strikes kill one, wound four Palestinians in Gaza
Imad Mohammed Nesir, 22, was killed in the north of the blockaded enclave, Gaza's health ministry says, adding four others were wounded in the raid.
Israeli air strikes kill one, wound four Palestinians in Gaza
A picture taken from the Gaza on May 4, 2019 shows smoke billowing following an air strike by Israel that killed a Palestinian and wounded four others. / AFP
May 4, 2019

Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed a Palestinian, the blockaded Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Saturday, as a fragile ceasefire again faltered.

Imad Mohammed Nesir, 22, was killed in an attack on northern Gaza, the ministry said, adding that four others were wounded.

Israeli army said that around 90 rockets were launched from Gaza to Israel and most were intercepted by its Iron Dome defence system. It said air raids were in response to attacks from Gaza early Saturday.

Gaza-based journalist Hind Khoudary however said the rockets from Gaza were in reaction to previous Israeli raid and the killing of four people during Gaza protests on Friday.

A Gaza's security source said that a series of Israeli strikes hit at least three separate areas of theGaza and that three "resistance fighters" were wounded.

No casualties had been reported on the Israeli side.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was planning to hold consultations with security chiefs, a spokesman said.

Recommended

The escalation follows the most violent clashes along the Gaza fence with Israel in weeks on Friday.

Four Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed Friday in the blockaded Gaza during a rally against Israel's decades-long occupation and an Israeli air strike.

Great March of Return

Protesters in Gaza demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel's 12-year blockade of the Gaza, which has destroyed the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

Palestinians have been protesting against Israel since March 2018 as part of the "Great March of Return," during which Israeli troops have targeted civilians with live bullets.

Over 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops since the beginning of the demonstrations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon