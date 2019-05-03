South Sudan's warring parties agreed on Friday to delay by six months the formation of a power-sharing government just days before it was due to be installed.

"The parties unanimously agreed to extend the Pre-Transitional period by an additional six months effective from May 12, 2019 to enable the execution of the critical pending tasks," said the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional bloc for East Africa that called a meeting between the rival parties.

The agreement came at the close of two days of talks in Addis Ababa, where South Sudan's rival factions had convened to try and salvage a peace deal signed in September 2018.

That agreement inked by representatives of President Salva Kiir, rebel leader Riek Machar and a handful of other groups was the latest in a string of efforts to end a devastating conflict now in its sixth year.

But the parties have failed to resolve several crunch issues before a power-sharing government is to be installed on May 12.

The government has insisted the meeting focus on how to push forward with the formation of the unity government.