WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Sudan's unity government delayed by six months
Warring parties have agreed on delaying the ​formation of a power-sharing government by six months.
South Sudan's unity government delayed by six months
South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar (L) and South Sudan's President Salva Kiir sign a ceasefire and power-sharing agreement in Khartoum, Sudan. August 5, 2018. / Reuters
May 3, 2019

South Sudan's warring parties agreed on Friday to delay by six months the formation of a power-sharing government just days before it was due to be installed.

"The parties unanimously agreed to extend the Pre-Transitional period by an additional six months effective from May 12, 2019 to enable the execution of the critical pending tasks," said the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional bloc for East Africa that called a meeting between the rival parties.

The agreement came at the close of two days of talks in Addis Ababa, where South Sudan's rival factions had convened to try and salvage a peace deal signed in September 2018.

That agreement inked by representatives of President Salva Kiir, rebel leader Riek Machar and a handful of other groups was the latest in a string of efforts to end a devastating conflict now in its sixth year.

But the parties have failed to resolve several crunch issues before a power-sharing government is to be installed on May 12.

The government has insisted the meeting focus on how to push forward with the formation of the unity government.

Recommended

Machar's camp, though, wants a six-month delay to resolve security and other issues that, it says, prevent him from making his return.

Machar is living in exile in Khartoum, having been hounded out of Juba in a hail of gunfire in 2016 when a prior deal collapsed.

He is supposed to return as first vice president under the new deal.

IGAD said the parties had "identified lack of political will, financing and time constraints as the major challenges that have delayed implementation" of the unity government.

Observers say that crucial steps envisioned in the deal such as establishing a unified army and discussing security control of the capital have yet to take place.

South Sudan's war broke out two years after independence in 2011, after Kiir accused Machar, his former vice president, of plotting a coup against him.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon