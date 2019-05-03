At least four Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza on Friday, authorities said, after Israel said two of its soldiers were wounded in a shooting on the defacto border.

Two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces along the defacto border during the Great March of Return protests while two others were killed in an air strike, the health ministry in Gaza said.

Israeli forces said the air strike was in retaliation for the shooting incident on the border that left its soldiers wounded.

The Gaza ministry named the men killed in the air strike as Abdullah Abu Mallouh, 33 and Alaa al Babli, 29.

Israel claimed to have hit a base belonging to Hamas after shots were fired at its forces along the border.