WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN rights experts cite concern at 'disproportionate' Assange detention
United Nations human rights experts voiced concern at the sentence of 50 weeks in prison imposed on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for skipping bail in Britain.
UN rights experts cite concern at 'disproportionate' Assange detention
WikiLeaks Editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson and barrister Jennifer Robinson (R) address the media outside Westminster Magistrate Court in London on May 2, 2019. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, seen in the poster behind, is facing a trial over a US request to extradite him for alleged computer hacking. / AP
May 3, 2019

The 50-week jail sentence given to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for breaching a British court's bail conditions seven years ago is "disproportionate," the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said on Friday.

Assange took refuge in Ecuador's London embassy in 2012 after a British judge ordered his extradition to face Swedish allegations of sexual assault and rape, which he strongly denied.

He was arrested last month after Ecuador gave him up. He will now serve the nearly one-year jail sentence while fighting a separate attempt to extradite him to the United States.

The group is "deeply concerned about ... the disproportionate sentence imposed on Mr Assange," it said in a statement.

It accused Britain of extending "the arbitrary deprivation of [his] liberty."

The UN working group noted that the Swedish allegations – the initial offence that triggered his British arrest – had been withdrawn and that the original bail terms should, therefore, have been nullified.

It noted too that he had been given near the maximum 12-month sentence available in the UK for breaching bail conditions.

Recommended

The experts took further issue with Assange's detention at the Belmarsh high-security prison.

"This treatment appears to contravene the principles of necessity and proportionality envisaged by the human rights standards," the panel said.

US charges against Assange

The US has charged the 47-year-old Assange with "conspiracy" for working with former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to crack a password stored on Department of Defence computers in March 2010.

Manning passed hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks, exposing US military wrongdoing in the Iraq war and diplomatic secrets about scores of countries.

Assange could face up to five years in jail if found guilty, although his team is fighting his extradition and the process could take years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon