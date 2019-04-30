A new era dawned in Japan on Wednesday as Naruhito officially became emperor at midnight following his father's historic abdication from the Chrysanthemum Throne, the world's oldest monarchy.

The 59-year-old Naruhito will formally take possession of the sacred imperial regalia at a solemn ceremony later on Wednesday but he became the 126th emperor at the stroke of midnight, ushering in the "Reiwa" imperial era.

His father, the popular 85-year-old Akihito used his final royal speech to offer his "heartfelt gratitude to the people of Japan" and pray for global peace as the curtain came down on his 30-year reign that saw him transform the role of emperor.

During a 10-minute ceremony in the Imperial Palace's elegant Room of Pine, he stopped to offer a hand to his wife of 60 years, Michiko, as she stepped down from the stage and poignantly paused before exiting the room, bowing deeply to the 300 invited guests.

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain has more on the story

'Reiwa' era kicks off

It is the first time in more than 200 years an emperor has stepped down in Japan and kicks off the "Reiwa" era – meaning "beautiful harmony" – that will last as long as Naruhito is on the throne.

Constant rain dampened large-scale celebrations, but a few hundred hardy souls gathered outside the palace as the ceremony unfolded while others watched on giant screens around Tokyo.

"I feel overwhelmed emotionally," said a tearful Yayoi Iwasaki, a 50-year-old bank employee, standing outside the palace.

Bowing outside the palace, Miyuki Sakai, a 45-year-old housewife, told AFP news agency, "It's sad I won't be able to see the familiar face on TV, but he's 85. I hope he'll have a quiet life with his wife."

Outside Tokyo, locals wearing kimonos performed a traditional dance in Gifu, central Japan, to mark the imperial transition – planning to dance all night.

Several couples held their wedding ceremonies at midnight at hotels to join the national celebration.

And crowds braved torrential rain to see in the new era at Tokyo's famous Shibuya crossing.

"The emperor was a good person. He played an important role during the March 11 quake. He was the symbol of Japan. I hope the new emperor will carry on the kindness the old emperor had," said Rika Yamamoto, a 24-year-old company employee sheltering under an umbrella on the crossing.

However, not everything was beautiful and harmonious as minor scuffles broke out near Shinjuku, the world's busiest station, with right-wingers briefly clashing with anti-monarchy protesters.