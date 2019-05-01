WORLD
Ethiopian Jews denied migration to Israel
We meet Ababa Acelchao who along with his extended family moved to Israel from Ethiopia in 2001. Only his two-year-old cousin, Zemen, was left behind.
Ethiopian Jews living in Israel demand that the government allow their relatives to migrate to the country. / TRTWorld
May 1, 2019

Israel's government last year cancelled plans to allow more than 8,000 Jews of Ethiopian descent to move to the country.

The permission to migrate would have allowed families separated for years to reunite.

A new plan to let only 1,000 Jews from Ethiopia into Israel has left people anxious about who will make the list.

Ababa Acelchao and his extended family moved to Israel from Gondar, Ethiopia, in 2001. Only his two-year-old cousin, Zemen, was left behind.

"We expect more from the state of Israel, a country we serve and give our soul to. Our grandmother wanted badly to see her grandson before she died," says Acelchao. 

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports from Lod, Israel.

SOURCE:TRT World
