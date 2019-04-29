The leaders of France and Germany warned bitter foes Serbia and Kosovo on Monday that resolving their dispute was crucial to future ties with the European Union.

At a Balkans summit in Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a working dinner for the neighbours whose relationship has taken a turn for the worse in recent months.

Also present were the leaders of EU members Croatia and Slovenia, and other Western Balkans leaders.

Merkel said the recent breakthrough in a long-running conflict between Greece and Macedonia over the smaller country's name could serve as a model for resolving Serbia and Kosovo's thorny dispute.

"We agreed to this joint initiative because we are committed to the European perspective of the Western Balkans countries," said Merkel, flanked by Macron, referring to the prospect of closer relations with the EU bloc.

"It is in Europe's interest that there is positive development in this region."

Macron and Merkel stressed that EU membership prospects were not on the agenda in Berlin but remained in the hands of the European Commission.

"Rather, this is about a policy of stability that we want for the region," the French leader said.

Risky business

The Macron-Merkel meeting, also attended by EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini, comes after EU-brokered talks between Serbia and Kosovo ground to a halt last year.

The nub of the dispute is Belgrade's denial of the independence of Kosovo, a former province of deep historical and cultural significance to Serbians that broke away in a bloody 1998-1999 war.

The Brussels-led dialogue collapsed several months after talk of possible border changes between the neighbours triggered a stinging backlash last summer.

Critics warned that redrawing the map would be risky business in the fragile Balkans, a region still recovering from its brutal 1990s wars.