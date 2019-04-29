Syrians in Deir Ezzor have stepped up protests against the YPG-dominated US-backed SDF that controls the oil-rich province after seizing it from Daesh, residents, protesters and tribal chiefs said on Sunday.

The SDF is dominated by YPG which is the Syrian wing of the PKK, recognised as a terrorist group by the US, Turkey and the EU

Protesters burned tyres along a major highway from Deir Ezzor to Hasaka that is used by tankers carrying oil, a lucrative trade the SDF took over from Daesh after defeating them in 2017.

"Where is our oil? We won't accept after today to transport our wealth outside our areas," said a banner held by demonstrators in the village of al Shanan.

Residents, protesters and tribal chiefs said convoys of tankers from the nearby oil field of al Omar, the largest under YPG control in Syria, had been turned back by local mobs angered by what they see as theft of oil from their region.

Dominated by Syrian wing of the PKK, the SDF has been the main US partner in Syria and has driven Daesh out of a swathe of the country's north and east over the last four years.

The YPG has formally declined to comment on the unrest but two officials privately told Reuters they had begun talks with tribal elders over demands from local residents that include ending arbitrary arrests.