About 5,000 Tunisians protested on Monday in central Sidi Bouzid city against marginalisation and deteriorating conditions, two days after the deaths of 12 female rural workers in a traffic accident.

Traffic stopped and schools, hospitals and public offices were closed under a regional strike called by unions in Sidi Bouzid, the birthplace of the Tunisian revolution.

The deaths of 12 women travelling to work in an inappropriate vehicle in the village of Sabbela on Saturday provoked a wave of anger among Tunisians.

Similar incidents have occurred in recent months, fuelling Tunisians anger at the high cost of living, unemployment and the decline of state services since the overthrow of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

'We want justice and dignity'