Air raids by the self-styled Libyan National Army against the capital on Saturday night killed four people and wounded 20 others, Libya’s internationally recognised unity government said.

A pro-GNA military source said the victims were civilians.

“Several sites were targeted by air strikes late Saturday night, causing victims among civilians,” the source told AFP.

"Most of the strikes hit areas in the district of Abou Slim...(but) none hit military targets."

Strongman Khalifa Haftar’s LNA launched an offensive against Tripoli, the seat of the GNA, on April 4.

But after initial gains, Haftar’s forces have encountered stiff resistance on the southern outskirts and his troops have been pushed back in some areas.

LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mesmari said the strikes had targeted a "barracks” and “weapons caches" in the Al-Fallah neighbourhood next to Abou Slim.

The LNA also fired on the waterfront headquarters of the Nawasi armed group, one of the key pro-GNA militia controlling the capital’s east, along with other targets in the suburbs of Tajoura and Ain Zara, he said in a press conference.

"Our strikes are very accurate and target weapons and ammunition depots," he said.

Hundreds dead