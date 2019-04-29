The shadowy leader of Daesh terror group appeared for the first time in five years in a video released by the militant group's propaganda arm on Monday, acknowledging defeat in the group's last stronghold in Syria but vowing a "long battle" ahead.

The SITE Intelligence group said in the video Abu Bakr al Baghdadi also discussed the Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka, which killed over 250 people and for which the group claimed responsibility.

The video released by terror group's Al Furqan network on Monday shows Baghdadi with a bushy grey and red beard, wearing a black robe with a beige vest and seated on the floor with what appears to be a machine gun propped up next to him.

He is speaking with three men seated opposite him whose faces were covered and blotted out.

It is his first video appearance since he delivered a sermon at the Al Nuri mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014. In that video, he appeared as a black-robed figure with a trimmed black beard to deliver a sermon from the pulpit of the mosque in which he urged Muslims around the world to swear allegiance to the "caliphate" and obey him as its leader.

TRT World chooses not to show terrorist Baghdadi's face as per its editorial policies.

War in Syria

Baghdadi acknowledged that Daesh lost the war in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz, which was captured last month by the US-backed SDF/YPG.

"In fact, the battle of Islam and its people against the Crusaders and their followers is a long battle," he said.

He said the battle of Baghouz demonstrated the "barbarism and brutality" of the West and the "courage, steadfastness and resilience of the nation of Islam."