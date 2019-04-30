WORLD
Budget cuts to youth services blamed for rise in street crime in UK
Grass-roots organisations believe community programmes like Groove School are key to helping young people find an alternative to violence. But funding cuts have hurt such programmes.
The scheme is called Groove School and offers youngsters the chance to produce music. / TRTWorld
April 30, 2019

The rate of violent crime among young people in the UK has soared in the last four years.

Grass-roots organisations believe community programmes like Groove School are key in helping young people find an alternative to violence.

But cuts in government funding for the project has led to its downsizing. 

"It will take their mind off things; instead of saying 'oh I got a knife in my pocket I'm so cool', they will say 'oh look I made a new music video and look how many views it's had on YouTube,'" says Jacob, one of the students with the programme.

TRT World’s Assed Baig reports from London.

