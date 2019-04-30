Pictures of a "Yeti footprint" the Indian Army posted on social media triggered a barrage of jokes on Tuesday.

"For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited (sic) Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti'," an apparently serious – though misspelled – tweet on the army's official account said on Monday, alongside three images of prints in the snow.

It added the "elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past," referring to footprints reported by British explorer Eric Shipton in 1951 on the west side of Mount Everest.

According to folklore, the abominable snowman lives in the Himalayas, but no proof of the enormous creature has ever been produced.

Social media users were quick to jump on the Indian military for its tweet.

Indian army slammed

"With all due respect, institutions such as yours should be more responsible and careful before going ahead and declaring the sighting of any footprints as 'Yeti's'!" said Kushal Prajapati.

"There's been lots of research done on Bigfoot/Yeti (including sighting/footprints) with none proving its existence," he added.

"Seriously disappointing to see Army propagating such foolish myths into reality. Expected better from you guys," said another comment.

Several Twitter observers asked why there was only one footprint when the beast would probably have had two feet.