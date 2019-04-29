Sudan's main protest group called on Monday for civil disobedience and a general strike as meetings with the country's military rulers failed to provide any breakthrough on the formation of a joint civilian-military transitional council.

It called on more civilians to join the sit-in and for protesters to erect barriers to protect themselves.

A witness told Reuters that security forces dressed in civilian clothes had tried to remove barricades leading to the sit-in, before withdrawing.

The SPA, which spearheaded months of protests that led to the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir on April 11, is part of an opposition coalition that has held three meetings since Saturday with the Transitional Military Council (TMC).

The two sides had been due t o talk on Monday about the make-up of the proposed body, but the TMC focussed the discussions instead on the future council's functions and powers, two sources familiar with the discussions said.

The make-up of the proposed council is key because activists have insisted that the body be civilian-led. The TMC has not indicated that it is willing to cede ultimate authority.

The joint council would be the sovereign body overseeing a government of technocrats and a legislative council.

After Bashir's ouster the TMC announced it would remain in place for two years ahead of elections.