Turkey's Inquiry Commission on State of Emergency Measures has released a progress report on a two-year long state of emergency – declared on July 20, 2016 and lifted on July 19, 2018 – after the coup attempt by Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which left at least 250 dead and thousands injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

The report which was released on March 15 states that the commission employs a total of 250 personnel, 80 of whom are rapporteurs – judges, experts, inspectors.

The commission reviews and concludes the applications concerning the measures adopted under the state of emergency decree – laws such as the dismissal of public officials and the closure of some institutions.