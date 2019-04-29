TÜRKİYE
One of two suspected spies for UAE held in Turkey found dead in prison
Both were arrested and charged for "political and military espionage" and "international espionage".
One of suspects, who was arrested on charges of spying for UAE, commits suicide in Istanbul prison . / AA
April 29, 2019

Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday said one of the suspects, who was arrested on charges of spying for the UAE, hung himself in Istanbul’s Silivri prison.

The statement said Zaki YM Hasan was found hanging from the bathroom door in his cell at 0722GMT on Sunday.

Hasan along with another man were arrested earlier this month as part of a probe by Istanbul prosecutors of alleged spying by the Gulf state.

They were remanded in custody on charges of political, military and international espionage. 

TRT World's Ali Mustafa has more on the story.

One of the two men arrived in Turkey in October 2018, days after Khashoggi was murdered inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, the official said at the time of their detention, adding the other had arrived later to help his colleague with the workload.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed in the consulate on Oct. 2 by a team of Saudi operatives, provoking an international outcry. 

