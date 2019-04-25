The United Nations' top official in Afghanistan met the Taliban's chief negotiator in Qatar on Thursday, the movement's chief spokesman said, as moves continue to try to start full peace negotiations to end more than 17 years of war.

The head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Tadamichi Yamamoto met Mullah Baradar Akhund and other members of the Taliban's negotiating team in the Qatari capital Doha, the movement's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Discussions centered on "the ongoing peace process, civilian casualties and humanitarian aid in areas of the Islamic Emirate," he said in a statement.

UNAMA noted that it has frequent meetings with all parties to the conflict as part of efforts to help bring an end to the war and has had regular meetings with the Taliban in Doha.

"It has on multiple occasions made public statements that such meetings take place but, in keeping with UNAMA's good offices mandate, does not comment further," a spokesman said in an emailed statement.