Transgender people in Pakistan's Sindh province will be able to serve as regular duty police officers, the police chief said, adding it was time to offer more opportunities to a group relegated to menial jobs in government.

Transgender Pakistanis gained recognition in 2009 when the Supreme Court granted them special status with rights equal to other citizens.

While some discrimination still persists, the move to allow transgender police recruits would be a significant step for the community, activists say.

"We will make them part of Sindh police," Syed Kaleem Imam, inspector general of the Sindh police told Reuters in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province.

"They are good God-gifted people. Citizens like us. We should stand by them," said Imam, who as a junior officer became aware of the discrimination against the community.

As in neighbouring India and Bangladesh, transgender Pakistanis have faced widespread discrimination for decades. Many live in secluded communities, earning a living as dancers or forced into sex work or begging.

A 2017 census counted 10,418 transgender people in the country of 207 million, but rights group Charity Trans Action Pakistan estimates there are at least 500,000.

'Trans-friendly'