World leaders stood united in their condemnation of a series of blasts in Sri Lanka that killed more than 300 people on Easter Sunday, including dozens of foreigners – with Turkish, Dutch and Chinese among them.

The bombs ripped through high-end hotels in Colombo and churches in and outside the capital holding Easter services.

Here is a summary of global reactions:

United Nations

The president of the United Nations General Assembly has expressed "sorrow and solidarity" after the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces paused to offer her condolences as the assembly opened a meeting at UN headquarters in New York on Monday.

She strongly condemned Sunday's attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

Vatican

Pope Francis denounced the "cruel violence" of the Easter Sunday.

"I learned with sadness and pain of the news of the grave attacks, that precisely today, Easter, brought mourning and pain to churches and other places where people were gathered in Sri Lanka," Francis said in his traditional Easter Sunday "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message.

"I want to express my loving closeness to the Christian community, targeted while they were gathered in prayer, and all the victims of such cruel violence."

Archbishop of Colombo

Sri Lanka's most senior Catholic figure called on the government to find the attackers and "punish them mercilessly".

"I would also like to ask the government to hold a very impartial strong inquiry and find out who is responsible behind this act and also to punish them mercilessly, because only animals can behave like that," Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said.

Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the attack "an assault on all of humanity."

In comments posted on Twitter, Erdogan offered his condolences to families of the victims and to the people of Sri Lanka.

“This barbaric attack in Sri Lanka once again demonstrated the need for a decisive fight against all kinds of terrorism,” Erdogan said in a separate statement Sunday.

Erdogan also expressed his solidarity with Sri Lanka against terrorism.

New Zealand

Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the "devastating" attacks.

In a statement, Ardern referred to the March 15 shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in which 50 died.

"New Zealand condemns all acts of terrorism and our resolve has only been strengthened by the attack on our soil," Ardern said.

"New Zealand rejects all forms of extremism and stands for freedom of religion and the right to worship safely," she added.

Australia

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was thinking of those killed in a "horrific terrorist attack".

"To the beautiful people of Sri Lanka, Australia sends its heartfelt sympathies and our prayers and our support – and our offer to do whatever we can to support you in this terrible time of need," he said in a statement.