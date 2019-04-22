On 15 April, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was listed on the US State Department’s list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations, marking the first time the US has classified a military entity of a foreign government as such.

Even though the sanctions might be a symbolic act on the part of the Trump administration, they will backfire, strengthening the status of the IRGC domestically within the structures of the state, as well as with the Iranian public.

When George W Bush included Iran in the infamous "Axis of Evil" in 2002, it was a symbolic act, yet it still rallied the Iranian public behind its government.

The new designation, like past sanctions, will have little impact on the IRGC’s domestic and international operations, while only potentially furthering escalation tensions in the region.

Functions of the IRGC

The IRGC, a force of 120,000, fulfils multiple security functions in the Islamic republic.

First, it evolved as a militia to guard the Islamic revolutionary government in 1979 against a counter-revolution to becoming its own government ministry, with another paramilitary force, the Basij, under its command, as well as its intelligence branch. Thus, the new sanctions are not targeting a military force per se, but an entire executive institution of the Iranian state, one of its most powerful.

Second, the IRGC emerged as a frontline conventional combat force, as a result of repelling the Iraqi invasion of 1980.

Third, it serves as a counter-insurgency force, suppressing internal ethnic rebellions, ranging from a Kurdish revolt in the northwest that began in the 1980s to a Baloch insurgency in the southeast.

Fourth, it commands a ballistic missile force. Past trends show that sanctions have little effect on this aspect of the IRGC’s activities. The US had sanctioned the ballistic missile program in January 2016, but Iran continues to advance the capabilities of its missile arsenal and deployed them in retaliation against Daesh after it attacked Iran’s parliament in 2017.

Fifth, the IRGC's Quds Force unit serves as a foreign expeditionary force, having supported the creation of Hezbollah in Lebanon in 1982. The Quds Force was sanctioned by the US in 2007 for supporting Iraqi militias targeting the US military deployed there. Sanctions did not prevent the Quds Force from propping up the Bashar al Assad regime in Syria after 2011 or from supporting a network of Iraqi Shia militias to combat Daesh after 2014.

Sixth, the IRGC is also an elite cyber-military force that is allegedly responsible for hacking into American financial institutions. Sanctions will most likely lead to an increase in hacking offensives rather than a decrease.