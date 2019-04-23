The Sri Lankan government believes a local extremist group called the National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) was behind the deadly suicide bomb attacks, government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said on Monday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings at churches and major international hotels, which killed 310 people and wounded 500 others - the deadliest attack in the island nation since the end of a civil war in 2009.

NTJ is a splinter group of the Sri Lanka Thowheeth Jamaat (SLTJ), a political group that fell under scrutiny for advocating hardline ideas on domestic issues – SLTJ’s founder and secretary, Abdul Razik has been arrested several times on charges of inciting religious unrest.

The group came to prominence in December 2018 when its followers were accused of attacking Buddhist statues in Sri Lanka’s Kegalle district – a move that outraged the country's majority Buddhist community.

Hailing from Sri Lanka’s eastern town of Kattankudy, the NTJ promotes an aggressive form of Sharia law under its leader Zahran Hashim.

The group has a limited social media presence. Its Twitter account (which posts in Tamil) has been inactive since March 2018 while its YouTube account which espouses hatred towards other communities, although updated regularly, has very few views.

Despite its limited social media presence, the Sri Lankan Muslim community has long been aware of the threat NTJ posed to security.

Hilmy Ahamed, vice president of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka told Bloomberg he had alerted the Sri Lankan government about the existence of NTJ three years ago.