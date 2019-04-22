South Africa's first all-race elections 25 years ago turned the page on an oppressive system of racial segregation called apartheid that for roughly 50 years privileged whites over blacks.

Here is a reminder.

Races apart

Apartheid – an Afrikaans-language word meaning the state of "apartness" – became official government policy in 1948 when the conservative National Party took power.

It formalised a system of white-minority domination in place soon after European settlers started arriving on the southern tip of Africa more than 300 years before, most coming from The Netherlands and Britain.

Apartheid was built on laws that classified people as black, coloured (mixed race), Indian or white.

The races were separated in every aspect including at school, work and hospitals, and where they could live and shop.

Jobs were reserved for certain races; marriage and sex across the colour bar was forbidden; even beaches, buses and park benches were allotted according to skin colour.

White-minority rule

Whites – who made up less than 20 percent of the population – owned more than 80 percent of the land.

They controlled the economy, including the lucrative mining sector, and all political levers.

Blacks had no right to vote and were relegated to inferior jobs, education and services.

They were forced to live in neglected townships on the outskirts of urban areas or in various disadvantaged ethnic-based homelands called 'Bantustans'.

Until 1986 black South Africans were obliged to carry a passport-like document called a pass book which restricted their movements.

To maintain the system, the apartheid government imposed severe censorship and relied heavily on its security forces, with compulsory conscription for white males between 1967 and 1993.

The fight back

The African National Congress (ANC) led the resistance to apartheid, first adopting non-violent tactics such as strikes, boycotts and civil disobedience campaigns.