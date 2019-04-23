Nearly 10 years after the end of a brutal civil war, Sri Lanka was recently named as one of the top tourist destinations for 2019 by Lonely Planet.

The tragic and deadly events of this weekend, which left more than 300 people dead and 500 injured, could have a significant impact on the tourist-dependent economy.

“Already notable to intrepid travellers for its mix of religions and cultures, its timeless temples, its rich and accessible wildlife, its growing surf scene and its people who defy all odds by their welcome and friendliness after decades of civil conflict, this is a country revived,” said the Lonely Planet guide, before the attacks that ripped through several tourist resorts in the island of 21.4 million people.

In 2009 the 26-year conflict between the majority Sinhalese and minority Tamil ethnic groups came to an end.

In 2009, 447,890 tourists visited Sri Lanka, but that number rose to a record 2.3 million tourists in 2018. Tourism brings more than $3 billion to the Sri Lankan economy.

The scale of the Easter Sunday attack could inflict significant pain on the fragile economy.

According to the World Bank, Sri Lanka is significantly reliant on tourism receipts to counteract weakened remittances and high interest payments on foreign loans.