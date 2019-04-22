Sudan's new army rulers on Monday ordered protesters to dismantle their barricades on roads leading to the military headquarters as tensions grew after talks between the two sides broke down.

The demand to reopen roads came a day after rally leaders suspended talks with the 10-member military council, frustrated at a lack of headway over their main demand for an immediate transfer of power to a civilian administration.

The demonstrators have accused the ruling military council of being little different from veteran leader Omar al Bashir who was toppled by the army on April 11 following months of street protests.

Emergency summit

Protest leaders have vowed to intensify demonstrations that erupted in December, and neighbouring Egypt announced on Monday it will host an emergency summit of African leaders Tuesday on "the evolution of the situation" in Sudan.

Separately, the new head of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) – a much-feared organ during Bashir's long tenure - on Monday met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi in Cairo.

After the meeting with Abu Bakr Mustafa, the Egyptian president praised the "efforts" of Sudan's military council, according to a statement by the presidency.

He also stressed "Egypt's full and unconditional readiness to provide all means of support for Sudan".

Military 'can't be trusted'

Protesters vowed to remain at the makeshift barricades they have set up on roads leading to the main protest camp outside army headquarters in Khartoum, to frisk people coming to the rally.

"Sit-in will continue until the fall of the regime," a huge banner on a bridge at the protest site outside army headquarters in Khartoum read on Monday.

Fai Othman, a protester, vowed to resist the military council’s order to remove blockades, stressing they had been erected to protect demonstrators.

"There’s no guarantee that the military council would provide security for the protesters," she said.

"No military man can be trusted."

The protest leaders had pledged to name members of a civilian body on Sunday to take over from the military council, but by nightfall, it was clear it would not happen.

"We are suspending our talks with the military council," spokesman Mohamed al Amin told the tens of thousands of protesters gathered at the army complex.

"We call for escalating and continuing the demonstrations until the demands are met," he said.

Protesters have massed outside the army complex since April 6.