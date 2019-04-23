WORLD
3 MIN READ
Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair has a racist Twitter meltdown
The prime minister’s son claimed that there is no Palestine if there is no ‘P’ in the Arabic alphabet -- the latest defence for the Israeli occupation.
Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair has a racist Twitter meltdown
Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
April 23, 2019

It all started when Yair Netanyahu, the son of the recently re-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, posted a tweet from a Palestinian village that was ethnically cleansed of its Palestinian inhabitants by Haganah, Irgun and Lehi -- Zionist groups that are widely considered terrorist organisations -- between 1947 and 1948.

The deliberately provocative tweet set off a chain reaction which resulted in online users reminding Yair Netanyahu of the history of the village.

The now abandoned Palestinian village of Lifta is one of the few to be frozen in time.

Many Palestinian villages that were either abandoned by Palestinians or their inhabitants were forced to leave due to Zionist paramilitary organisations. They were demolished or repopulated with Jewish inhabitants in a bid to change the demographics and history of the land.

Yair Netanyahu, however, chooses to double down. Firstly by claiming that there is no ‘P’ in the Arabic language and therefore no such as thing as Palestine or Palestinians.

And then claiming that there will never be a Palestine.

It didn’t take long for online users to point out the flaw in his reasoning.

Recommended

And since the Arabic language doesn’t have other Latin letters, online social media users make other suggestions for land Israel could occupy.

One user, however, suggests that under one proposed definition of anti-Semitism, if someone denies the Jewish peoples’ right to self-determination, they could be considered anti-Semitic. How then to deal with Yair Netanyahu’s denial of Palestinian self-determination?    

And others had a simpler explanation for Netanyahu’s behaviour.

Netanyahu is not the only one making the smart argument that because there is no ‘P’ in the Arabic alphabet there is no Palestine.

Anat Berko, an Israeli lawmaker from Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, said in a discussion in parliament with regard to the Palestinian state: “As we’ve noted, the letter ‘P’ doesn’t even exist in Arabic, so the borrowed term [Palestine] is worth looking into.”

In the Arabic language, Palestine is referred to as ‘Fah-lah-steen’, the ‘F’ is an Arabic letter. But racism isn’t grounded in logic, of course. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon