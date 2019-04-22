Egyptians voted for a third and final day on Monday on constitutional changes that could keep President Abdel Fattah al Sisi in power until 2030, amid reports of people actively being encouraged to go to the polls.

Sisi, who became president in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018 after eliminating all serious political competitors, is widely expected to win backing for the proposed amendments.

The sweeping changes would extend his current term until 2024 and would also give him the right to stand for another six-year term.

Other controversial amendments on the ballot include boosting his control over the judiciary and giving the military even greater influence in Egyptian political life.

Votes in exchange for goods?

AFP correspondents saw pro-Sisi volunteers handing out boxed meals at several polling stations in Cairo to voters after they had cast their ballots.

The parcels contained staples such as oil, rice, pasta and sugar.

Human Rights Watch has criticised the "grossly unfree, rights-abusive environment" of the vote, where the 'No' campaign has been effectively muzzled.

Ahmed Badawy, an engineer and youth activist with two political parties, wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he had been arrested, using the widely used hashtag "Go down, say No".

He posted a picture of himself earlier holding a red placard in an upmarket suburb of Cairo with the text "No, to the constitutional changes".