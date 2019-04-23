US President Donald Trump is expected to visit the UK for a formal state visit, with the White House expected to confirm the plans imminently.

Trump last visited the UK in July last year for a working visit, which was distinct from a formal state visit. The former is less formal and involves less ceremony than the latter, which is issued directly by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on the advice of the government.

The 2018 trip was marred by huge protests, which featured a huge balloon depicting the Republican leader as a crying baby wearing nothing but a nappy, and also Trump’s own behaviour during the visit.

Speaking to journalists before a banquet with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump endorsed her rival Boris Johnson, declaring that he would make a ‘great’ prime minister.

Trump also reportedly broke royal protocol on several occasions by keeping the Queen waiting and walking ahead of her instead of slightly besides the then 92-year-old monarch.

British media reports at the time also suggested that the visit was deliberately planned to avoid encountering any demonstrators and that Trump had postponed plans for a more formal visit because he did not want to be greeted with protests.

But if it’s protests the US president is hoping to avoid, he will find it no easier this time around. Britons were planning protests and asking whether the ‘Trump Baby’ balloon was making a comeback, as soon as news that he would be visiting broke.

“Donald Trump 'set for June state visit to UK' I feel a day trip to London to protest may be in order,” wrote Twitter user Karen Reekie, reacting to the news.