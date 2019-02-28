BlackBerry Ltd on Wednesday filed a patent infringement lawsuit accusing Twitter Inc of illegally using technology in its mobile messaging applications that had been developed by the former smartphone maker.

Twitter “succeeded in diverting consumers away from BlackBerry’s products and services” and toward its own by misappropriating features that made BlackBerry “a critical and commercial success in the first place,” the complaint said.

A spokesman for Twitter declined to comment.

BlackBerry was an early provider of messaging services, including through BlackBerry Messenger, and was known for its mobile email devices.

But the Waterloo, Ontario-based company lost traction as consumers shifted to Apple’s iPhone, Samsung’s Galaxy and other Android-based smartphones.

BlackBerry filed its complaint with the US District Court in Los Angeles.