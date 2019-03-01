WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indian FM addresses Islamic bloc summit
India's external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan's FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi sent a lower-level delegation.
Indian FM addresses Islamic bloc summit
“If we want to save humanity, we must tell the states, who provide shelter and funding to terrorists, to dismantle the infrastructure of the terror camps and stop providing funding and shelter to the terror organisations based in that country,” Sushma Swaraj told the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2019. / AA
March 1, 2019

In order to save humanity, states sheltering and funding terrorists should be urged to eliminate the terror groups, said India’s external affairs minister on Friday.

“If we want to save humanity, we must tell the states, who provide shelter and funding to terrorists, to dismantle the infrastructure of the terror camps and stop providing funding and shelter to the terror organisations based in that country,” Sushma Swaraj told the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Swaraj attended the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of the UAE.

Her remarks came amid escalated tensions between her country and Pakistan following a suicide bombing in India-administered Kashmir on February 14 that left more than 40 Indian troops dead.

The attack was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based militant group that Islamabad banned in 2002.

Recommended

Terrorism and extremism had different names and labels, Swaraj said.

The fight against terrorism could not be “a confrontation against any religion,” she said. “Terrorism in each case is driven by distortion of religion.”

In an earlier statement, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he would not attend the meeting, but a lower-level delegation would represent the country.

He pointed out that the decision was taken after the UAE did not retract its invitation to India despite strong the objection of Pakistan.

Pakistan and India engaged in an aerial dogfight on Wednesday along the disputed border with Kashmir, the first in decades, where they claimed to have shot down each other's fighter jets.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover