Pakistan on Monday announced the freezing of accounts and seizure of assets linked to organisations banned by the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The move follows weeks of heightened tensions in South Asia after a local youth from India-administered Kashmir carried out a massive suicide bombing killing more than 40 Indian troops on February 14. The attack claimed by Pakistan-based outlawed militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The incident prompted New Delhi to launch air strikes inside Pakistan with Islamabad responding in kind the next day.

An Indian pilot was shot down inside Pakistan-administered Kashmir in a dogfight with Pakistani aircraft. Islamabad freed the Indian pilot in what Islamabad called a "peace gesture".

Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement that the government had issued the "United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019".