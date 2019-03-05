Turkish security forces on Tuesday arrested 45 suspects, including serving soldiers, for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the 2016 coup attempt, a security source said.

Earlier, the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara issued arrest warrants for 64 people, it said in a statement.

The prosecutor office issued arrest warrants for another 34 suspects on charges of “being a member of an armed terrorist organisation."

The suspects were sought for allegedly using ByLock, an encrypted cellphone application used by coup plotters.